Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

Kangana Ranaut tells paps 'aap mujhse darte ho' in viral video, netizens say 'aapse kaun nahi darta' - Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he writes 'Indian' in caste section of census form

Manoj Mathur, Editor - Digital Regional, IDPL, passes away

Hardeep Nijjar was forming terrorist group in Punjab, organizing target killings, extortion: NIA report

7 highest-rated films of Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actresses who played romantic lead and mother to the same actor

Bollywood films banned in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League: Live streaming, CHE v SOU Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

CHE vs SOU Dream11 Team - Pick My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chelsea vs Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Chelsea vs Southampton Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:02 PM IST

Chelsea welcome Southampton as Premier League football returns after the international break.

Just one point separates the two sides after four games, and both teams head into this contest off the back of victories.

 

 

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Southampton

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match being played?

The Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on October 17, 2020, at Stamford Bridge.

 

What time does the Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match begin?

The Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 final match will begin at 07:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match live telecast will be available live in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD network.

 

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 live telecast will be available online in India on Disney+Hotstar for premium users.

 

Chelsea vs Southampton: Predicted Starting XIs 

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Adams

