Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League: Live streaming, CHE v SOU Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

CHE vs SOU Dream11 Team - Pick My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chelsea vs Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Chelsea vs Southampton Head to Head.

Chelsea welcome Southampton as Premier League football returns after the international break.

Just one point separates the two sides after four games, and both teams head into this contest off the back of victories.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Southampton

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match being played?

The Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on October 17, 2020, at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match begin?

The Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 final match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match live telecast will be available live in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD network.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 live telecast will be available online in India on Disney+Hotstar for premium users.

Chelsea vs Southampton: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Adams