'Can't underestimate the best player': Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend tears apart Portugal manager after WC exit

Portugal manager Fernando Santos decided not to start Cristiano Ronaldo in the FIFA World Cup knockout match for the second time in a row. But his plan backfired this time, as Portugal lost 0-1 to Morocco in the third quarterfinal encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, knocking them out of the tournament.

Ronaldo, who started on the bench in the quarterfinal, entered the game as a replacement in the 51st minute but failed to reach the back of the net despite making an effect on the field. The Moroccan squad, which had broken the deadlock in the 42nd minute of the game with Youssef En-Nesyri's goal went on to defend their lead and clinch a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Following Portugal's exit from the World Cup, Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez turned to Instagram to criticise Portugal manager Fernando Santos for not starting Ronaldo.

Sharing a story with a picture of Ronaldo, she wrote, "Your friend and coach made the wrong decision today. That pal for whom you have so much admiration and respect. The same one who watched how everything changed when he put you on the pitch, but it was too late. You can't overlook the world's best player or its most powerful weapon. Much less should one defend people who do not deserve it. Life teaches us lessons. Today, instead of losing, we learn. We respect you."

Ronaldo made history on Saturday (December 10) when he came on as a substitute and became the joint-most capped player in international football matches. His 196th game was against Morocco in the quarterfinals, tying him with Kuwaiti footballer Bader Al-Mutawa for the most appearances. Ronaldo has scored 118 goals for his country in 196 matches, the most by any player in history.

