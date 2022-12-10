FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco stun Portugal to make HISTORY, become first African nation to reach semi-finals

Morocco vs Portugal | Photo: Twitter

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 to enter the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, becoming the first country from Africa to do so. Striker Yousef en-Nesyri scored the only goal of the game, rising above Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa to head the ball in for a historic goal.

Morocco also ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of winning the elusive biggest prize in soccer as it sent Portugal crashing out. 37-year-old Ronaldo started on the bench and came on in the 51st minute after en-Nesyri had given Portugal the lead in the 42nd minute. Morocco will now face off with either England or France in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Portugal started again with Goncalo Ramos leading the attack. However, the hattrick hero from the Round of 16 match against Switzerland failed to replicate the performance. Ronaldo who finally came on in the second half missed a crucial chance to equalise in extra time. Morocco were also reduced to 10 men for the final five minutes of the game after Walid Cheddira was sent off in extra time. However, the Arab nation from North Africa prevailed to etch their name in World Cup history.