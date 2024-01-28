Australian Open Final: Jannik Sinner scripts history, becomes first Italian AO men's singles champion since 1976

Sinner registered a comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev to claim his maiden Grand Slam.

Jannik Sinner achieved an extraordinary feat by overcoming a two-set deficit to defeat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a captivating five-set final. With a score of 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, Sinner claimed the men's Australian Open title on Sunday, becoming the first Italian man to win a grand slam since 1976.

This remarkable comeback marked the pinnacle of a truly exceptional tournament for the 22-year-old. Along his journey to the grand slam final, Sinner had already triumphed over the world's number one player, Novak Djokovic, in the semifinals. The final match concluded with Sinner securing his maiden major title, solidifying his place among tennis' elite.

The intensity and excitement of the final match perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the entire tournament. The Australian Open showcased an astonishing 35 five-set thrillers, matching the Open Era record for any grand slam. Medvedev's initial dominance, racing to a two-set lead, placed immense pressure on the young Italian. Sinner found himself defending from every corner of the court, as the third-seeded Medvedev relentlessly employed a precise and aggressive approach.

However, as the match progressed, Sinner displayed remarkable resilience by adjusting his tactics and outlasting his opponent in longer rallies. In a surprising turn of events, he clinched the third set, breaking Medvedev's serve for the first time, causing the momentum to shift in his favor.

Harnessing this newfound momentum, Sinner continued to dominate in the fourth and fifth sets, successfully overturning the deficit. In doing so, he etched his name in history as the youngest male player to triumph at the Australian Open since 2008. Additionally, he joined an elite group as only the third Italian man to ever secure a grand slam victory.

For Medvedev, this defeat served as a painful reminder of the 2022 Australian Open final where he also squandered a two-set lead against Rafael Nadal. Unfortunately, history repeated itself as he once again failed to maintain his advantage. This loss marked an unwanted milestone for the 27-year-old, as he became the first player in the Open Era to suffer multiple grand slam final defeats in such a manner.