Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Atletico Madrid are hosting Lokomotiv Moscow in a bid to qualify for knockout stages of the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid are hosting Lokomotiv Moscow in a bid to qualify for knockout stages of the Champions League.

Atletico must win this match to be assured of their progression from Group D, while for the visitors, they will play for Europa League place.

When and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow

Where and when is the Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow, Champions League match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow, Champions League match will be played on December 12, 2019, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

What time does the Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow, Champions League match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow, Champions League live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Predicted Starting XIs

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Correa, Saul, Thomas, Koke; Felix, Morata

Lokomotiv Moscow possible starting lineup: Guilherme; Ignatyev, Howedes, Corluka, Rybus; Murilo, Krychowiak; Zhemaletdinov, Aleksey Miranchuk, Tugarev; Eder