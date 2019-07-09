13-year-old boy in Nepal regains sight, thanks doctor in heartwarming video

A video of a 13-year-old boy in Nepal thanking his doctor for restoring his eyesight is calling out for peoples' emotions. The video shows a 13-year-old boy running his hand all over the doctor's face and hair, hugging him, to express his gratitude after his sight returned.

The video was posted by a Journalist in Nepal named Om Astha Rai on July 3. He tweeted, "Roshan Thing, 13, can't hold himself back after being able to see the world again."

"He pours all his love on Dr Sanduk Ruit, who used his magic to give the boy eyesight. I was really praying for him, and I was really happy to capture this moment," Om Astha Rai.

Roshan Thing, 13, can't hold himself back after being able to see the world again. He pours all his love on Dr Sanduk Ruit, who used his magic to give the boy eyesight. I was really praying for him, and I was really happy to capture this moment. pic.twitter.com/3fv2Q86EDu — Om Astha Rai (@omastharai) July 3, 2019

This heartwarming moment captured by the journalist went viral on social media with 2k retweets and 2.5k likes.

According to reports in local newspaper, Roshan Thing, 13-year-old boy was suffering from cataracts that developed 3 years ago when he was studying in the second grade.

The cataract caused the little boy to lose his eyesight gradually and it became a task for him to even walk of his own.

Her grandmother took her to the Hetauda community hospital in Nepal where the surgeon, Dr Sanduk Ruit operated on his eyes.

According to the Kathmandu post, Ruit had developed a cheap method of cataract surgery which could be finished within 15 minutes.

“I have never seen or felt such a heartwarming moment in my life,” said Ruit.

“There was a flood of emotions. It felt like I was being blessed by the gods. I couldn’t control myself.”, the Kathmandu Post quoted Dr Ruit as saying.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the video:

Isn’t this what we live for? — kaka (@FalaanoKaka) July 3, 2019

This is so beautiful — Pluto (@aneekarma) July 3, 2019

What could be more satisfying than this for any human. A true inspiration for not only doctors but for any human. — Dr Sachin Gaurav (@sachingaurav) July 3, 2019