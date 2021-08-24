What will happen if Earth stops rotating for 1 second? Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson reveals SHOCKING truth

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the Earth stopped rotating for even one second? Notable astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, some time back, had revealed how all living beings on our planet would die if the Earth were to stop rotating even for one second. The scientist had said that the incident could have similar implications as one not wearing a safety belt during a severe car accident.

For the unversed, the Earth rotates one time every 24 hours at a speed of almost 1,000 miles per hour but we humans and other living beings don't feel its effects as we all are spinning around with the planet as well.

Since everything is rotating with the Earth rotating, the repercussions would be severe if that suddenly stopped. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had spoken about the same during a 2019 interview with television and radio personality Larry King.

He had said that everyone will most probably die during such a catastrophic event. Tyson had said, "That would be disastrous. We are all moving with the Earth at 800 miles an hour due East. If you stopped Earth and you weren’t seatbelt buckled to the Earth, you would fall over and roll 800 miles an hour due East."

"It would kill everyone on Earth. People would be flying out of windows and that would be just a bad day on Earth," Tyson had added.

In addition to this, Tyson also clarified that if everyone on Earth accomplishes to slow down during such an event, along with the planet, then no one would get hurt. In such a case, the only consequence that people will encounter is having an extremely long day.