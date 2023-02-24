Scientists discover new type of black hole, ancient galaxy with extreme star factories

Scientists discover new type of black hole, ancient galaxy with star factories 1000 times more efficient than Milky Way | Representational Photo

Astronomers have stumbled on an astonishing discovery. They have found a galaxy from the very early Universe, which is one of the most extremes known to exist. The galaxy, with the unremarkable scientific name COS-87259, has a fast-expanding black hole, one of the first supermassive black holes of the Universe.

The galaxy that contains this supermassive black hole is so extreme that it is forming stars at a rate 1000 times more than the Milky Way, our own galaxy housing the solar system with Earth, astronomers from the Universities of Texas and Arizona have revealed. The researchers have also found that the galaxy contains interstellar dust weighing over a billion solar masses.

The supermassive black hole in the galaxy is being considered as a new type of primordial black hole. It is heavily covered by cosmic “dust” which is causing all the light to be emitted in the mid-infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum. It is also generating a strong jet of material traveling at nearly the speed of light through the galaxy.

The discovery was made through observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) radio observatory in Chile.

