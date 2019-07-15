Partial lunar eclipse on July 16 and 17: Here's all you need to know

People living in certain parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia will be able to witness the partial lunar eclipse.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on July 16 and 17 which will be visible in several countries around the world including India.

At 1:31 am on 17 July, the partial lunar eclipse can be viewed from India which will end at 5:47 am.

The next partial lunar eclipse will occur on January 10, 2020. It will be followed by three more lunar eclipses in the same year.

What is a Partial Lunar Eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes between the Sun and the full Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line.

This causes a part of the moon to be covered by Earth's lighter outer shadow known as Penumbra and the rest is covered by the darker inner shadow called the Penumbra.

When the sun, moon and the earth are in a straight line which happens when the moon completely passes through the inner shadow, a total lunar eclipse occurs.

When the position of the moon is between the umbra and the Penumbra, a partial lunar eclipse occurs.