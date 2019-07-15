Partial lunar eclipse on July 16 and 17: Here's all you need to know

Headlines

Why did Centre scrap Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir? What has changed in J-K, Ladakh since Centre’s move?

DNA Special: Does Delhi need new road, drainage plans?

Mukesh Ambani introduces Jio Bharat V2 4G, cheapest phone ever: Check price, features, how to buy

How to prevent premature greying of hair? Follow these important diet tips

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 today: 10 points

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why did Centre scrap Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir? What has changed in J-K, Ladakh since Centre’s move?

DNA Special: Does Delhi need new road, drainage plans?

Mukesh Ambani introduces Jio Bharat V2 4G, cheapest phone ever: Check price, features, how to buy

Inspirational songs by BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony

UK ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson quits Parliament over Partygate report

Free Balochistan Movement holds protests in UK, European cities against Pakistan's nuke tests

Taapsee Pannu sets the internet ablaze and Aditi Rao Hydari poses for a picture with rumoured boyfriend, DNA Entertainment Wrap June 04

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homeindia

india

Partial lunar eclipse on July 16 and 17: Here's all you need to know

People living in certain parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia will be able to witness the partial lunar eclipse.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 04:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on July 16 and 17 which will be visible in several countries around the world including India.

People living in certain parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia will be able to witness the partial lunar eclipse.

At 1:31 am on 17 July, the partial lunar eclipse can be viewed from India which will end at 5:47 am.

The next partial lunar eclipse will occur on January 10, 2020. It will be followed by three more lunar eclipses in the same year.

 

What is a Partial Lunar Eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes between the Sun and the full Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line.

This causes a part of the moon to be covered by Earth's lighter outer shadow known as Penumbra and the rest is covered by the darker inner shadow called the Penumbra.

When the sun, moon and the earth are in a straight line which happens when the moon completely passes through the inner shadow, a total lunar eclipse occurs.

When the position of the moon is between the umbra and the Penumbra, a partial lunar eclipse occurs.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

Meet the man who turned his YouTube channel into a Rs 25,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, know about his business

Rare, unseen photos of Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani, father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani go viral

Supreme Court says it cannot be used as platform to escalate tensions in Manipur

This filmmaker is the only woman to win National Film Award for Best Direction, it's not Zoya Akhtar or Meghna Gulzar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE