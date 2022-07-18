Noodle-like object spotted on Mars by NASA's Perseverance rover

Photo credit: NASA

Scientists have been working round the clock to capture pictures from Mars. Recently, NASA’s Perseverance rover has achieved helped the US agency achieve this feat.

The Perseverance rover has captured amazing pics from the neighbouring planet. These pics will play a crucial role as they are likely to help scientists determine the surroundings and terrains of the planet.

The Mars Rover has spotted something of the shape of a ‘spaghetti’. The fascinating pic was caught by the front-facing hazard avoidance cameras on the rover. As of yet, scientists have not been able to determine the exact nature of the object.

According to certain experts, the noodle-like object can be just debris from a previous NASA mission.

NASA’ Perseverance rover has often proven to be helpful in various scientistic discoveries. Earlier, the Mars rover captured the pic of a shiny object which was lying on the floor of Mars’ Jezero Crater. It was later unveiled that the object was nothing but junk that had actually originated from the rover itself.

The picture was then shared by the Perseverance team on Twitter with the caption, “My team has spotted something unexpected: It's a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021”.

Based on past discoveries, it is fair to say that space junk a common issue. According to researchers, lot of junk originates from the expedition rovers sent from Earth.

The Mars Rover is a motor vehicle which has been designed to travel on Mars. It completed an year on the neighbouring planet in the month of February this year.