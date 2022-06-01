New study suggests 4 malicious alien civilisations in galaxy that could be threat to humanity

Picture: File Photo

Many discoveries and revelations have occurred in the area of space over the last few decades. Whether it's the discovery of a black hole or the discovery of the first planet outside our solar system. According to study, the Milky Way may include four extraterrestrial civilizations that could attack our planet. Alberto Caballero, a PhD student at the University of Vigo in Spain, published a research earlier this month in the International Journal of Astrobiology through which he claimed to have identified the "WoW! Signal."

According to Caballero, the signal was an odd minute-long occurrence of radio frequency energy that may have generated from a Sun-like star 1,800 lightyears from Earth. It was first previously received by the Big Ear telescope at Ohio State University and is called the greatest candidate signal of life on other planets since humans started searching more than 60 years ago.

Caballero's research, "Estimating the Prevalence of Malicious Extraterrestrial Civilizations," has "some limitations," according to the researcher. Caballero's research was not reviewed by other researchers, and the work is regarded as a "thought experiment." He cautioned scientists against employing METI, or "Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence," for fear of triggering an alien invasion.

However, he stated that such an incident occurs once per 100 million years, thus humanity are probably secure for the time being. Caballero investigated human "invasions" of different countries during the last 50 years when putting together the analysis. He then applied that information to the number of known "exoplanets" in our galaxy, which is estimated by Italian scientist Claudio Maccone to be roughly 15,785.

Caballero predicts that there could be four "malicious" alien civilizations based on the incidence of human war, which has dropped in the last half century because technology has evolved. "I did the paper solely on life as we know it," Caballero explained to Vice. "We don't know what extraterrestrials think. An extraterrestrial civilization may have a brain with a different chemical composition and they might not have our empathy or they might have more psychopathological behaviours,” he stated. "I discovered this method of conducting [the study], which has limits because we don't know what alien minds are like" he added.

Although there is no absolute evidence, the US government has considered growing signs of life on other planets seriously in recent months. Last year, intelligence officials produced a preliminary assessment that listed 144 observations of aircraft or other devices flying at unknown speeds or trajectories. With the exception of one observation, there was insufficient data for researchers to even generally identify the nature of the encounter.

