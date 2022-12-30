NASA to pay more than Rs 1 lakh for people to lie in a bed, but there is a catch

Representational Image

You'd be mistaken to assume that working at NASA requires a Ph.D. in physics and a solid professional record in order to get hired. In an effort to learn how the human body reacts to artificial gravity, NASA is now giving volunteers the opportunity to spend two months laying in bed for $18,500 (Rs 1,53,1920). The Artificial Gravity Bed Rest Study (AGBRESA) was initiated at the German Aerospace Center by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

In an effort to mitigate the negative effects of weightlessness, scientists are going to investigate artificial gravity for the first time. There is a need for 12 male and 12 female volunteers (aged 24-55) to spend 60 days in the beds. Participants should have a working knowledge of the German language.

The beds will be located at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine at the German Aerospace Center in Cologne, which is a renowned medical research centre. All necessary tasks, including eating, experimenting, and playing, will be carried out while lying in bed. They will spend a total of 89 days there, including five days of orientation and rest and astronaut treatment on each side of the 60-day bed-rest period.

During the study, the participants' movement will be restricted to avoid injury to their muscles, tendons, and bones. The beds will be slanted downward and forward by six degrees to simulate the effect on body fluids felt by astronauts during flight on a space shuttle.

A portion of the group will simulate testing in a gravity chamber. A centrifuge (a device having a fast spinning container that creates centrifugal force) will be used to spin around them at 30 revolutions per minute in order to drive blood back into their limbs for the purpose of testing.

During the trial, scientists will measure the cognitive abilities, physical strength, balance, and cardiovascular fitness of the participants. In order to assist astronauts avoid this consequence during lengthy space flight, researchers will compare the physical deterioration of the two groups.