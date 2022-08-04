Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures Universe’s most distant star ‘Earendel’, see pic

The pic was shared on the Cosmic Spring JWST Twitter handle, which is managed by astronomers who uploaded pics from JWST on August 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures Universe’s most distant star ‘Earendel’, see pic
Twitter(@CosmicSprngJWST)

The world’s most powerful observatory – James Webb Telescope has recently captured the most distant star ever observed ‘Earendel’.

The $10 billion dollar Hubble Space Telescope spotted the oldest star earlier this year.

According to space.com, the ‘Earendel’ star has been named after a figure in J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel ‘The Silmarillion’. It was identified in a Hubble Space Telescope deep field photograph thanks to gravitational lensing.

READ | SSLV to launch on August 7: Everything you need to know about the rocket

Interestingly, research states that it took 12.9 billion years for the light emitted by Earendel to reach the Hubble.

The photograph was shared on the Cosmic Spring JWST Twitter handle, which is managed by astronomers who uploaded pics from JWST on August 2.

The image includes a foreground star situated in the Milky Way, along with the six spikes that have become recognisable in JWST photographs.

This is caused by diffraction spikes that are produced by the telescope’s physical design.

A small red arc includes our star, which is a little red dot that can be seen along the so-called Sunrise Arc.

Earendel is a star whose host galaxy is now 28 billion light-years away.

Notably, the star is sometimes addressed by its official name WHLo137-LS.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.