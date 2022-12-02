Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Mind-blowing study fuels BOLD idea: Our brains are quantum computers?

The researchers were able to find brain signals which do not normally get detected in MRI scans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

Mind-blowing study fuels BOLD idea: Our brains are quantum computers?
Photo: Pixabay | Representational

Our brains may be quantum computers! A new study’s conclusion may answer why despite the technological advances our brains still outperform supercomputers at tasks including decision-making and gaining new knowledge. 

The study led by researchers from the University of Dublin analysed the idea of entanglement. This means when two different particles in separate states are linked to each other. The researchers utilised the fluid that is built up in the brain called ‘brain water’ which was measured for proton activity using specialised MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans.

The researchers were able to find brain signals which do not normally get detected in MRI scans. They believe the signals were seen due to “nuclear proton spins” being entangled in the brain. The spin of protons is a quantum mechanical property of the particles.

"If entanglement is the only possible explanation here then that would mean that brain processes must have interacted with the nuclear spins, mediating the entanglement between the nuclear spins. As a result, we can deduce that those brain functions must be quantum,” Physicist Christian Kerskens, part of the research, was quoted as saying. 

He added that the signals seen were from functions of the brain linked with conscious awareness and short-term memory. Due to this, the scientists think that quantum computing in the brain has a role in our consciousness and cognitive abilities

More studies are needed to verify the deductions of the researchers from the study which could prove crucial to understanding how the human brain functions and what is consciousness.

READ | Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.