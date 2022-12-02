Mind-blowing study fuels BOLD idea: Our brains are quantum computers?

Photo: Pixabay | Representational

Our brains may be quantum computers! A new study’s conclusion may answer why despite the technological advances our brains still outperform supercomputers at tasks including decision-making and gaining new knowledge.

The study led by researchers from the University of Dublin analysed the idea of entanglement. This means when two different particles in separate states are linked to each other. The researchers utilised the fluid that is built up in the brain called ‘brain water’ which was measured for proton activity using specialised MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans.

The researchers were able to find brain signals which do not normally get detected in MRI scans. They believe the signals were seen due to “nuclear proton spins” being entangled in the brain. The spin of protons is a quantum mechanical property of the particles.

"If entanglement is the only possible explanation here then that would mean that brain processes must have interacted with the nuclear spins, mediating the entanglement between the nuclear spins. As a result, we can deduce that those brain functions must be quantum,” Physicist Christian Kerskens, part of the research, was quoted as saying.

He added that the signals seen were from functions of the brain linked with conscious awareness and short-term memory. Due to this, the scientists think that quantum computing in the brain has a role in our consciousness and cognitive abilities.

More studies are needed to verify the deductions of the researchers from the study which could prove crucial to understanding how the human brain functions and what is consciousness.

