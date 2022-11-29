Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur

Let's look at the last five armageddon of mass extinction.
According to experts and analysts, the sixth destruction is now in action, and they have begun to discuss it. Richard Leakey, a well-known palaeontologist, forewarned that humanity would be responsible for the sixth mass extinction in the early 1990s. The previous five events of mass extinction have belived to be occured due to natural reasons. This time, the threat is greater since human activity is depleting the earth's supply of oxygen.
The unexpected and sudden climate change can be a contributing factor of upcomming holocaust. Since 2015, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that about 24 million acres of forests have been cut. Based on its research, the Planetary Sciences Department of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology predicted that this would occur around the year 2100.
1. First mass extinction
About 443 million years ago, there was the first mass extinction. The term for it was End-Ordovician. All of the earth's water began to freeze into ice at this period. In the sea and beyond, creatures began perishing from the cold.
About 86 species went extinct during this time. The people that survived had changed their lifestyles to fit the new environment. The 2017 edition of Current Biology Journal provides a thorough explanation of this.
Photo: Pixabay
2. Second mass extinction
Second mass extinction took place between 359 and 380 million years ago. Even scientists are unsure about the answer. The term used was End Devonian. The earth's volcanoes suddenly erupted, which caused the oxygen level to start dropping and the extinction of species to begin.
Because of how bad it was, more than 75% of the then-existing species went extinct. Many fish and corals perished during this time. It's interesting that creatures with low heights and weights, like tetrapods, managed to survive. The division of mammals, reptiles, and amphibians began from this point.
Photo: Pixabay
3. Third mass extinction
End Permian, the third mass extinction, occurred about 251 million years ago. The widespread destruction was believed to be caused due to Siberian volcanoes. As they began erupting, the poison and acid began spreading in the air and sea and it even ruined the ozone layer.
Dangerous UV rays were released as a result. Meanwhile, as a result of the radiation that was released, forest after forest was burned to the ground. The charcoal gap is another name for this time frame. The majority of the other species, besides the fungus, then became extinct.
Photo: Pixabay
4. Fourth mass extinction
The End Triassic era, which began around 210 million years ago, marked the fourth mass extinction on Earth. Volcanoes also erupted during this time, albeit not in Siberia, but rather in other parts of the world.
About 80 of the then-existing species were killed in this devastation. What was left were Crocodylomorphs, who were the progenitors of dinosaurs and crocodiles.
Photo: Pixabay
5. Fifth mass extinction
End Cretaceous is the name given to the final and fifth mass extinction. Dinosaurs vanished from the planet at this time. The theory of this holocaust, which occurred approximately 65.5 million years ago, and its cause have been the subject of a protracted discussion.
While there was discussion about the causes, everyone agreed that the amount of oxygen in the air absolutely decreased and carbon dioxide levels rose. 76 species perished throughout this period.
Photo: Pixabay