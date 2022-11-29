Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur

According to experts and analysts, the sixth destruction is now in action, and they have begun to discuss it. Richard Leakey, a well-known palaeontologist, forewarned that humanity would be responsible for the sixth mass extinction in the early 1990s. The previous five events of mass extinction have belived to be occured due to natural reasons. This time, the threat is greater since human activity is depleting the earth's supply of oxygen.

The unexpected and sudden climate change can be a contributing factor of upcomming holocaust. Since 2015, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that about 24 million acres of forests have been cut. Based on its research, the Planetary Sciences Department of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology predicted that this would occur around the year 2100. Let's look at the last five armageddon of mass extinction.







