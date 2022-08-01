ISRO invites people to watch its next rocket launch, check how to register

Photo: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its next space mission at the end of this week. The Indian space agency has invited citizens to witness the launch from its launch view gallery. Interested people can register to attend the event.

About the ISRO August 7 launch

ISRO will launch its SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 9:18 am (IST). The mission will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, ISRO informed in a tweet. Inviting people to witness the launch from SDSC’s Launch View Gallery, ISRO shared the link to register.

About the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission

The mission will be the first demonstration flight of the SSLV-D1 launch vehicle. The SSLV or Small Satellite Launch Vehicle is a small-lift launch vehicle developed by the ISRO. The SSLV aims to launch small satellites. It will have a dedicated launch pad at Sriharikota in the future called Small Satellite Launch Complex (SSLC) and finally a dedicated launch site near Kulasekharapatnam in Tamil Nadu.

On its first flight, it will carry payload of Indian Earth observation microsatellite EOS-02 and and a satellite built by 750 women scholars called AzaadiSAT.

