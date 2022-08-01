Search icon
ISRO invites people to watch its next rocket launch, check how to register

ISRO will launch its SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 9:18 am. People interested to watch the launch can register for the event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

ISRO invites people to watch its next rocket launch, check how to register
Photo: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its next space mission at the end of this week. The Indian space agency has invited citizens to witness the launch from its launch view gallery. Interested people can register to attend the event.

About the ISRO August 7 launch

ISRO will launch its SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 9:18 am (IST). The mission will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, ISRO informed in a tweet. Inviting people to witness the launch from SDSC’s Launch View Gallery, ISRO shared the link to register.

 

About the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission

The mission will be the first demonstration flight of the SSLV-D1 launch vehicle. The SSLV or Small Satellite Launch Vehicle is a small-lift launch vehicle developed by the ISRO. The SSLV aims to launch small satellites. It will have a dedicated launch pad at Sriharikota in the future called Small Satellite Launch Complex (SSLC) and finally a dedicated launch site near Kulasekharapatnam in Tamil Nadu. 

On its first flight, it will carry payload of  Indian Earth observation microsatellite EOS-02 and and a satellite built by 750 women scholars called AzaadiSAT.

