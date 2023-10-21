Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, where to watch ISRO's first test vehicle mission

Gaganyaan Mission test flight: ISRO has announced its plans to initiate unmanned flight tests as part of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recently to begin unmanned flight tests as part of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. The Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), the first test, is scheduled to launch on Saturday, October 21st, at 8 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

The purpose of the TV-D1 mission is to evaluate the effectiveness of the Crew Escape System (CES) on board the Gaganyaan spacecraft. In the case of an emergency during a launch or ascent, astronauts will be safeguarded by the critical safety system known as the CES.

Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, where to watch

You may watch the Gaganyaan mission LIVE on the DD News Channel, ISRO’s official website, or ISRO’s social media platforms.

“The Crew Module after integration underwent various electrical testing, at ISRO’s facility in Bengaluru, including an acoustic test and was dispatched to SDSC-SHAR on 13th August. At SDSC, it will undergo vibration tests and pre-integration with the Crew Escape System, before final integration to the Test Vehicle at the Launch Pad,” ISRO informed about the mission.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi reviewed the readiness of the Gaganyaan Mission.

“The Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. It was noted that around 20 major tests, including 3 uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) are planned. The first demonstration flight of the Crew Escape System Test Vehicle is scheduled on 21 October. The meeting evaluated the mission’s readiness, affirming its launch in 2025″, a PIB release said about the issue.