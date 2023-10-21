Headlines

Navratri 2023: When is Durgashtami? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for kanya puja and more

Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, where to watch ISRO's first test vehicle mission

India-Canada standoff: US expresses 'concern' over India's demand to reduce Canadian diplomatic presence

Sivamani says AR Rahman developed 'new level of focus', has 'spiritual connect with God' after embracing new faith

Navratri 2023 Day 7: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantras to worship Maa Kalaratri

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navratri 2023: When is Durgashtami? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for kanya puja and more

Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, where to watch ISRO's first test vehicle mission

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

9 motivational quotes by SS Rajamouli

Batters with most 150+ scores in ODIs

Most hundreds in International cricket in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

HomeScience

Science

Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, where to watch ISRO's first test vehicle mission

Gaganyaan Mission test flight: ISRO has announced its plans to initiate unmanned flight tests as part of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recently to begin unmanned flight tests as part of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. The Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), the first test, is scheduled to launch on Saturday, October 21st, at 8 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

The purpose of the TV-D1 mission is to evaluate the effectiveness of the Crew Escape System (CES) on board the Gaganyaan spacecraft. In the case of an emergency during a launch or ascent, astronauts will be safeguarded by the critical safety system known as the CES.

Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, where to watch

You may watch the Gaganyaan mission LIVE on the DD News Channel, ISRO’s official website, or ISRO’s social media platforms.

“The Crew Module after integration underwent various electrical testing, at ISRO’s facility in Bengaluru, including an acoustic test and was dispatched to SDSC-SHAR on 13th August. At SDSC, it will undergo vibration tests and pre-integration with the Crew Escape System, before final integration to the Test Vehicle at the Launch Pad,” ISRO informed about the mission.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi reviewed the readiness of the Gaganyaan Mission.

“The Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. It was noted that around 20 major tests, including 3 uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) are planned. The first demonstration flight of the Crew Escape System Test Vehicle is scheduled on 21 October. The meeting evaluated the mission’s readiness, affirming its launch in 2025″, a PIB release said about the issue.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monty Panesar criticizes PCB's complaints over crowd reception in India: Victory or defeat matters

'I wasn't going to...': KL Rahul explains his perspective on refusing singles to help Virat Kohli reach his century

'I wanted to become doctor, picked engineering because…’: ISRO chief Dr S Somanath makes stunning revelations

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for observance of international humanitarian law

Why Shadab Khan is not playing in World Cup match against Australia? Pakistan skipper explains

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE