Scientists discover mineral that 'shouldn't exist' inside diamond from 660 kilometres below Earth

Scientists have made a surprising discovery inside a diamond dug out from deep inside Earth. This mineral has never bee seen before and has been named davemaoite after well-known geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao.

While the discovery is new, scientists have long expected to find davemaoite. It is the first of its kind specimen of high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) on Earth. The mineral is expected to be in abundance and geochemically important in the mantle of our planet. However, the mineral has been hard to find as it breaks down into other forms of minerals with decreasing pressure.

But the diamond dug up from the mantle around 660 kilometres beneath Earth in Botswana has a sample of davemaoite that was able to survive intact inside the stone.

per Oliver Tschauner, a mineralogist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas told a leading science news website that the discovery came as a surprise.

Scientists believe that davemaoite plays a significant role in Earth's mantle geochemically. As per some theories, the mineral may also contain radioactive elements like uranium and thorium, that release during decay. The lead author suggests that this may enable the mineral to general substantial amount of heat inside Earth’s mantle.