Artemis 1 Moon mission: NASA eyes November 12 or 27 for SLS rocket launch attempt

On Tuesday, when Hurricane Lan approached Kennedy Space Center, NASA's most powerful rocket, the SLS, was moved back inside its storage hangar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 06:57 PM IST

Photo: NASA

Without committing to a specific date for the long-delayed Artemis 1 mission, NASA announced on Friday that it will aim to launch its Moon mega-rocket in November.

The United States Space Agency has stated that its next launch window would be between November 12 and November 27 after its most recent liftoff attempt was postponed because to the catastrophic Hurricane Lan, which battered Florida this week.

Officials had, up until this point, reluctant to totally close the door on a previous attempt that took place in October.

On Tuesday, NASA's most powerful rocket, the SLS, was brought back inside its storage hangar at Kennedy Space Center in preparation for Hurricane Lan.

NASA said that the rocket was unharmed by the hurricane that ravaged areas of Florida. It will also take several days to get the 98-meter-tall (320-foot-tall) rocket to the launch pad and set it up for flight.

Both the late August and early September launches of NASA's unmanned Artemis 1 mission were aborted at the last minute owing to technical difficulties.

In the wake of the Apollo program's conclusion 50 years ago, NASA has shifted its focus to Artemis.

The Orion spacecraft atop the rocket, which will be used to carry a crew to the Moon in the future, will be tested on Artemis 1.

