13 asteroids head towards Earth this weekend, including 'potentially hazardous' Nereus

With their massive potential for destruction, asteroids have recently become a topic for universal interest. Hundreds of asteroids head towards Earth every year. Agencies like NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) keep a track of these asteroids and monitor the largest ones as they fly past Earth.
In the coming days, several asteroids will pass us including the supermassive 4660 Nereus, which is as big as a football stadium and is worth an unimaginable $5 billion in precious metals. Asteroids this big are always a threat and studies are ongoing to find a way to save Earth from a catastrophic asteroid impact event in the future. As per NASA, the probability of massive asteroid Bennu hitting Earth between 2100 and 2300 stands at a probably one in 1750.
Such dangerous prospects of asteroid collision have also prompted the space agency to test a new technology called Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), in a mission which aims to deflect asteroid Didymos off its path.
As per NASA’s CNEOS asteroid tracker, a total of 13 asteroid will head towards Earth and pass us this weekend. Starting from three asteroids today and two tomorrow, six asteroids will fly past on Saturday (including Nereus) and two on Sunday.
Here’s a complete list of the asteroids passing Earth this weekend:
Thursday, December 9
Friday, December 10
Saturday, December 11
Sunday, December 12