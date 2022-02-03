UIDAI update: Now, order Aadhaar PVC for entire family with one mobile number; here’s how

Discouraging people to get plastic Aadhaar card copies made from the open market, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced official Aadhaar PVC cards. These can be ordered from the official website of the Aadhaar-issuing agency. The Aadhaar PVC from UIDAI is a version of the identity document with added security features and can be physically carried by a cardholder.

Furthermore, UIDAI has also allowed cardholders to perform the authentication process by receiving their OTP on any mobile number instead of only the registered mobile number, the authority said in a tweet last week. "You can use any mobile number to receive #OTP for #authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your #Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family," UIDAI tweeted.

This now enables ordering the new Aadhaar PVC card for the entire family through only one mobile number. Below are the benefits and easy steps to order the Aadhaar PVC from the UIDAI website.

Benefits of Aadhaar PVC Card from UIDAI

The form of identity is easy and convenient for the cardholder to carry around and has high durability. It has safety features with a digitally signed secure QR code along with photograph and demographic details. The Aadhaar PVC can be ordered via the official websites uidai.gov.in and resident.uidai.gov.in. Cardholders can order PVC with not just the Aadhaar number, but also Virtual ID and Enrolment ID.

An Aadhaar PVC can be ordered with a nominal payment of Rs 50 and will be sent by the authority to the cardholder’s address via speed post.

Order Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI following these easy steps: