Aadhaar card news: UIDAI launches Aadhaar PVC service - Check easy steps to order

Discouraging cardholders from procuring their Aadhaar PVC copy in the open market due to security concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India recently launched safe-and-secure Aadhaar PVC cards. These will be sent to the addresses of card holders by the agency itself.

Why should you get Aadhaar PVC from UIDAI?

Apart from the Aadhaar card in letter form, mAadhaar and eAadhaar, Aadhaar PVC is the latest form launched by UIDAI. However, procuring copies of PVC from open market will not carry the same security features that UIDAI-procured card would guarantee. It carries a secure QR code that is digitally signed with demographic details and photograph, complete with multiple safety features.

Furthermore, the Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI has good quality printing, lamination and is water-resistant.

How to apply for Aadhaar PVC card?

To order Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps: