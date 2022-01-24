Search icon
Aadhaar card news: UIDAI launches Aadhaar PVC service - Check easy steps to order

Aadhaar PVC Card from UIDAI carries a secure QR code that is digitally signed with demographic details, safety features.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

Discouraging cardholders from procuring their Aadhaar PVC copy in the open market due to security concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India recently launched safe-and-secure Aadhaar PVC cards. These will be sent to the addresses of card holders by the agency itself.  

Why should you get Aadhaar PVC from UIDAI?

Apart from the Aadhaar card in letter form, mAadhaar and eAadhaar, Aadhaar PVC is the latest form launched by UIDAI. However, procuring copies of PVC from open market will not carry the same security features that UIDAI-procured card would guarantee. It carries a secure QR code that is digitally signed with demographic details and photograph, complete with multiple safety features.

Furthermore, the Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI has good quality printing, lamination and is water-resistant.

How to apply for Aadhaar PVC card?

To order Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps:

  • Go to www.uidai.gov.in or www.resident.uidai.gov.in
  • Go to ‘Order Aadhaar Card’ service
  • 12-digit Input your Aadhaar Card (UID) number / 16-digit Virtual Identification (VID) number/ 28-digit Aadhaar enrolment number.
  • Do your security verification
  • Complete with time-based one-time password clicking the ‘TOTP’ option, else one-time password with the ‘OTP’ option
  • Accept ‘Terms and Conditions’
  • Submit TOTP or OTP
  • Review your Aadhaar card details and confirm before order for printing is placed
  • Pay Rs 50 (Inclusive GST and postal charges) via credit, debit card, UPI or net banking.
  • Receive receipt with digital signature on screen and service request number on SMS.
  • Download and save receipt.

