UIDAI: Don't get Aadhaar OTP? You could be facing this danger; step-by-step guide

Aadhaar News: However, it is fairly easy to know how many numbers are linked to your Aadhaar card. Here's the step-by-step guide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

UIDAI: Don't get Aadhaar OTP? You could be facing this danger; step-by-step guide
Aadhaar news: Punch in the mobile number that is linked to Aadhaar.

The Aadhaar card is now the most important document in India. Its most important feature is that it can be used to authenticate several financial and official transactions. The normal procedure is that an OTP is sent on your numbers linked with UIDAI. You furnish the OTP to prove that it is indeed you who is conducting the transactions. However, what if you don't get Aadhaar OTPs even when prompted? Well there can be risk involved here. Some other number might be linked with your Aadhaar account. However, it is fairly easy to know how many numbers are linked to your Aadhaar card. Here's the step-by-step guide. 

Step 1: Log in to tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in.

Step 2: Punch in the mobile number that is linked to Aadhaar. 

Step 3: Link the Request OTP option.

Step 4: You will get an OTP on your phone numbers. Now furnish the OTP details. 

Step 5: You will soon be able to view the number of phone numbers linked to your Aadhaar account.

Step 6: Lodge a complaint or report it if any of the listed numbers are not in use or aren't yours. 

