State Bank of India: PIB alerts customers of the fake message by SBI impersonators

Digital technology in India has brought about many changes and as seen daily tasks are now completed online. India has become a global leader in digitalisation, especially in the banking sector. Gone are the days when customers need to stand outside the bank in line to get the smallest of tasks done. Our current era has changed by this, but people take undue advantage of the internet and use it for fraudulent practices. Several bank customers become easy prey for hacker phishing scams.

People misuse other individuals’ personal information, they use fake e-mail ids to get people’s information (phishing), they sometimes hack websites by getting customers to click a link and more.

Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) were recently warned about a false message that claimed to be from an SBI employee by the Public Information Bureau (PIB).

PIB tweets, “A #Fake message impersonating @TheOfficialSBI claims that the recipient's YONO account has been blocked #PIBFactCheck

1. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking details

2. If you have received any similar message, report immediately on report.phishing@sbi.co.in.”

PIB shared an image of the fake message written, “Dear SBI user, your SBI YONO account has been blocked please update your PAN card click here to login your net banking update your PAN number."

PIB alerted customers not to reply to these messages and report them immediately.