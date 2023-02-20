Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

State Bank of India: PIB alerts customers of the fake message by SBI impersonators

Public Information Bureau (PIB) alerts State Bank of India customers of the fake messages circulating.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

State Bank of India: PIB alerts customers of the fake message by SBI impersonators
State Bank of India: PIB alerts customers of the fake message by SBI impersonators

Digital technology in India has brought about many changes and as seen daily tasks are now completed online. India has become a global leader in digitalisation, especially in the banking sector. Gone are the days when customers need to stand outside the bank in line to get the smallest of tasks done. Our current era has changed by this, but people take undue advantage of the internet and use it for fraudulent practices. Several bank customers become easy prey for hacker phishing scams. 

People misuse other individuals’ personal information, they use fake e-mail ids to get people’s information (phishing), they sometimes hack websites by getting customers to click a link and more. 

Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) were recently warned about a false message that claimed to be from an SBI employee by the Public Information Bureau (PIB).

(Also Read: Post Office Savings Account: Know about these 8 service charges and how to open savings account)

PIB tweets, “A #Fake message impersonating @TheOfficialSBI claims that the recipient's YONO account has been blocked #PIBFactCheck
1. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking details
2. If you have received any similar message, report immediately on report.phishing@sbi.co.in.”

PIB shared an image of the fake message written, “Dear SBI user, your SBI YONO account has been blocked please update your PAN card click here to login your net banking update your PAN number." 

(Also Read: What is the 70/30 rule of budgeting and investing? Know details)

PIB alerted customers not to reply to these messages and report them immediately. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.