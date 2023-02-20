Search icon
Post Office Savings Account: Know about these 8 service charges and how to open savings account

A post office savings account is thought to be one of the most secure places to put money because it allows for quick full or partial withdrawals of funds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Post Office Savings Account is among the most popular and convenient savings accounts in India. the minimum and the maximum balance that may be kept are Rs.500 in the account. The Post Office Savings Account resembles a traditional savings account in many ways. It is regarded as a highly secure instrument to deposit money into and provides the ability to quickly and completely liquidate money if necessary. 

These saving accounts are perfect for senior persons and those wishing to make a consistent income without taking on any risk because they often offer a guaranteed return on investment.

(Also Read: What is the 70/30 rule of budgeting and investing? Know details)

There are several service charges that are applicable for Post Office accounts:

  • Duplicate chequebook: Rs.50
  • Deposit receipt issuance: Rs.20 per receipt
  • Account statement issuance: Rs.20 per statement
  • Cancellation or change of nomination: Rs.50
  • In lieu of a lost or damaged certificate, a passbook will be issued for Rs. 10 per registration.
  • Issuing a chequebook in a Savings bank account: No fee will be charged for up to 10 leaves in a financial year. (Rs.2 per cheque leaf thereafter)
  • For account transfers and account pledges: Rs.100
  • Fee for cheque dishonour: Rs.100

Here’s how to open a Post Office Savings Account:

  1. Either visit India Post’s official website or go to the nearest Post Office.
  2. Fill out the form with all the required information.
  3. Provide the necessary paperwork and a passport-size photo.
  4. Deposit money must be paid; it cannot be less than Rs. 20.
  5. You must make a deposit of at least Rs. 50 in order to open a post office savings account without a chequebook. 
