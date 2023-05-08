Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Eligibility, benefits and interest rate of government-backed SCSS

File photo

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), which is available to seniors 60 and older, allows them to save money. The programme is supported by the government and provides a greater interest rate than most other savings programmes.

The SCSS will provide access to regular income after retirement in addition to tax benefits. Currently, the plan offers an interest rate of 8.2%. In the Union Budget for 2023–24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to increase in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme investment limit from Rs. 15 lahk to Rs. 30 lakh. (FY24).

The SCSS is considered to be a safe and secure investment option for senior citizens in India. It provides a regular income stream and helps them meet their financial needs during their retirement years.

The highest deposit allowed by the scheme is Rs 30 lakh, with a minimum deposit of Rs 1000.

Benefits of SCSS are: