SBI warns customers against QR code scam – Here’s all you need to know

After the introduction of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), there was a rapid increase in financial inclusion in India. Following this, even those who were disconnected from any banking related services opened their bank accounts.

Within four years since its launch, the scheme helped more than 80 percent of the country's population to access bank accounts. Moreover, digitization further accelerated due to demonetisation and corona pandemic. Unfortunately, this progress was met with a major hike in banking related fraud. The country's largest bank - State Bank of India (SBI) has warned all the account holders about ongoing fraud cases today.

The public lender has started a campaign to educate people in financial matters under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. In order to increase awareness about frauds, the bank tweeted, “Scan QR Code and receive money? #YehWrongNumberHai. Beware of QR code scam! Think before you scan, do not scan unknown, unverified QR codes. Stay Alert and Stay #SafeWithSBI!”

Scan QR Code and receive money? #YehWrongNumberHai. Beware of QR code scam! Think before you scan, do not scan unknown, unverified QR codes. Stay Alert and Stay #SafeWithSBI!#AmritMahotsav #AzadiKaAmritMahotsavWithSBI pic.twitter.com/OHactjtHnt — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 24, 2022

Along with this tweet, the bank shared a short infographic video on Twitter. The video showed the process of processing payments by scanning the QR code, it is said, 'Scan and scam? Never scan unknown QR code or enter UPI PIN.

Earlier, SBI had shared a similar post to warn its customers against common banking frauds and also shared ways to avoid them. The tweet read, “Your safety is our priority. Report cybercrimes at cybercrime.gov.in. Be alert for fraud offers for KYC updates via phone, message or email. Keep a strong password and change it regularly. For contact details visit the official website of SBI.”

Notably, the bank shared important details about what people shouldn’t do if they want to avoid fraud. It has asked customers

To never share any personal or account related information with anyone.

Not to keep a password that is easy to guess.

Not to write information related to ATM card number, PIN, UPI PIN, internet bank etc in any such place, which can be accessed by fraudsters.

Not to share personal information on social media.

Not to click on suspicious links and avoid downloading such apps.

Also, READ: These 5 banks are offering up to 6.5% interest on three-year FDs