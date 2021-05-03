SBI customers alert! Do this or State Bank of India will FREEZE your account after May 31

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday (May 1) issued a notification saying that all SBI account holders must update their account's KYC without delay, adding that failing to update the KYC account will lead to the freezing of their banking services.

SBI posted a tweet on its official official Twitter handle and said that customers must update KYC by May 31 2021 to continue banking services without any hassle. The SBI said that the customers can update their KYC by visiting the home branch or their nearest branch.

It is to be noted that the SBI has extended this facility till May 31 due to coronavirus pandemic. The SBI said in its tweet that after May 31, the accounts of the account holders whose KYC will not be updated will be frozen, SBI added.

The SBI, however, also said that those who do not want to visit bank due to COVID-19 outbreak can do so via post or email. The bank said that the customers can send their documents related to KYC without visiting the bank. The SBI will then send a messasge to the customers on their phone when their KYC gets updated.