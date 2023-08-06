Headlines

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: This special fixed deposit has a tenure of 400 days. SBI launched this FD scheme on April 12, 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Amrit Kalash is a high-interest rate FD scheme introduced by the State Bank of India (SBI). The deadline for applications for the Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit (FD) offered by State Bank of India (SBI) is approaching fast. SBI Amrit Kalash is offering an interest rate of 7.1 percent and 7.6 percent for regular customers and senior citizens, respectively. This special fixed deposit scheme has a tenure of 400 days. SBI launched the Amrit Kalash FD scheme on April 12, 2023. 

The last date to invest in the SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme is August 15, 2023. Mentioning the scheme, SBI’s website notified: “The specific tenor scheme of 400 days (Amrit Kalash) at Rate of Interest of 7.10 % w.e.f. 12- April- 2023. Senior Citizens are eligible for a rate of interest of 7.60%.” Premature withdrawal and loan facilities are also included in this plan.
SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: How to apply 

1) Apply for the special FD scheme by visiting their branch.

2) SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme can be applied online through the official SBI website or the Yono SBI app.

3) Login and click on the FD section under the 'In Deposit & Investment' section.

4) Enter your required details on the investment amount.

5) Enter the tenure of your special FD scheme. It's a maximum 400 days scheme.

6) Check the rate of interest being offered to you as per your eligibility.

SBI FB interest rate:

For amounts below Rs 2 crore, the State Bank of India gives interest rates ranging from 3% to 7% for ordinary residents, and for senior citizens, it offers interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.0%.

