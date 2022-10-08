Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Post Office Senior Citizen Savings A/C Policy can get investors Rs 14 lakh in 5 years, here’s how

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is a programme for senior citizens launched by the Post Office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

Post Office Senior Citizen Savings A/C Policy can get investors Rs 14 lakh in 5 years, here’s how
Representational Image
Numerous Post Office programmes, from short-term investments to long-term plans, provide respectable returns. People who prefer low risk can invest in Post Office schemes because they are protected from market volatility.
 
SCSS, or Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, is one such policy that offers generous returns. SCSS, as its name suggests, is a programme for senior citizens launched by the Post Office. Only those who are 60 years of age or older can open accounts with SCSS. However, if you choose the Voluntary Retirement Scheme, you can also invest in the policy (VRS).
 
At the moment, the Post Office pays 7.4% interest on investments made through the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme. Recent retirees may find the plan suitable because it only requires one-time investments in the investment policy.
 
Investors receive both the invested principal and the interest earned when the investment matures. Just Rs 1000 is required as a minimum investment to open an account with the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme.
 
How can investors obtain Rs 14 lakh in five years?
 
In order to receive approximately Rs 14 lakh at maturity, investors must invest a minimum of Rs 10 lakh in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme. To receive Rs 14,28,964 at a 7.4% interest rate, you must invest Rs 10 lakh in one lump sum.
 
The interest on the total corpus of Rs 14,28,964 is Rs 4,28,964, and your invested amount is Rs 10 lakh. The Senior Citizen Savings account has a 15 lakh rupee maximum investment limit.
 
You may deposit up to Rs 1 lakh in cash when opening an account with the Senior Citizen Savings scheme. You must use a check or another form of payment if you intend to invest more than Rs 1 lakh.
 
Additionally, investors who make investments in the Senior Citizen Savings scheme are eligible for tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Five player battles from India vs Pakistan match to watch out for
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: The Rings of Power cast arrive in autos at screening in Mumbai, give major fashion goals
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.