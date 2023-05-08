PM Samman Nidhi Yojana: Know eligibility and how to surrender for PM Kisan Yojana

PM Kisan Yojana is an initiative by the government of India that give farmers up to ₹6,000 per year as minimum income support.

PM Kisan Yojana: The farmers' accounts are credited with 6000 rupees each year as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Three instalments of this sum are deposited into the farmers' accounts.

However, some individuals have consciously or inadvertently participated in this scam. Information concerning those who cannot participate in this programme has been provided on the portal in accordance with the government's standards. As a result, those who are unable to participate in this plan should give it up.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to surrender, check step-by-step guide

Go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana pmkisan.gov.in. Click on 'Voluntary Surrender of PM Kisan Benefits'. Enter your registration number and captcha code in it and then click on ‘Generate OTP’. After entering the OTP, all the instalments taken by you will be displayed. After this, a question will arise ‘Whether you do not want to take advantage of this scheme and want to surrender’, click Yes.

PM Kisan Yojana: Who is ineligible for the scheme?