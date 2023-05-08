PM Samman Nidhi Yojana: Know eligibility and how to surrender for PM Kisan Yojana

PM Kisan Yojana is an initiative by the government of India that give farmers up to ₹6,000 per year as minimum income support.
PM Kisan Yojana: The farmers' accounts are credited with 6000 rupees each year as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Three instalments of this sum are deposited into the farmers' accounts.
However, some individuals have consciously or inadvertently participated in this scam. Information concerning those who cannot participate in this programme has been provided on the portal in accordance with the government's standards. As a result, those who are unable to participate in this plan should give it up.
PM Kisan Yojana: How to surrender, check step-by-step guide
- Go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana pmkisan.gov.in.
- Click on 'Voluntary Surrender of PM Kisan Benefits'.
- Enter your registration number and captcha code in it and then click on ‘Generate OTP’.
- After entering the OTP, all the instalments taken by you will be displayed.
- After this, a question will arise ‘Whether you do not want to take advantage of this scheme and want to surrender’, click Yes.
PM Kisan Yojana: Who is ineligible for the scheme?
- Farmers who currently hold or previously held a constitutional post are not eligible to participate in this programme.
- A farmer cannot benefit from this programme if he has served as a minister for any state in the past or is currently a member of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, the mayor of a municipal corporation, or the chairperson of a district panchayat.
- Apart from being a member of the Multi Tasking Staff or Group-D of the Central and State Government, if a person works for the Central and State Government or has previously retired from his post, then they are not eligible for the scheme.
- If a person's pension comes to Rs 10,000 a month or more, then he is also not eligible for this scheme.
- Those who pay income tax cannot apply for this scheme.
- Apart from all these, people who are professional doctors, engineers, lawyers or on any other registered professional post, they also cannot earn profit from this scheme.