PM-Kisan Yojana: How to file complaint if 13th instalment was not credited in account

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The number of farmers who received the most recent instalment of Rs 2,000 on February 27 under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi has decreased to around 8.54 crore due to the Centre's insistence on accurate records to guarantee there are no leaks or ineligible recipients.

In PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme eligible farmer families are provided Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

This is less than the all-time high of 11.27 crore farmers who received the instalment on May 31 last year for the April-July period of 2022–23, which was lower than the 8.99 crore farmers who received the instalment on October 17 a previous year for the August–November period.

(Also Read: Why is #BoycottBharatMatrimony trending?)

According to the PM-Kisan dashboard, 8,53,80,362 farmers received the most recent payment on February 27 for the December–March period in 2022–23, which is a decrease of about 25% from the number of beneficiaries who received the payment for the April–July period last year.

Those beneficiary farmers who haven’t received the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN can use the following methods to dodge a complaint:

Farmers who qualify for assistance can approach pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

Farmers who qualify but have instalment issues may contact this helpline at 011-2430-0606.

Moreover, they can contact the following numbers: