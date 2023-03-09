Why is #BoycottBharatMatrimony trending?

In response to the recent Holi-themed Bharat Matrimony commercial, a number of people have accused the matrimonial service of offending their religious sensibilities.

The video was broadcast on March 8, which is also recognised as International Women's Day, and it demonstrates how harassment women experience during Holi causes trauma and prevents them from enjoying the celebration of colours.

Bharat Matrimony tweeted the 75-second clip video with the caption: "This Women`s Day and Holi, let`s celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It`s important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today and forever."

This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It's important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever.#BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy pic.twitter.com/9bqIXZqaXu — Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 8, 2023

The video shows a woman with her face covered in different colours, who washes her face to get rid of the Holi colours. Underneath her colourful face are shown bruises. And the captions read: "Some colours don`t wash away easy."

"A third of women who`ve faced this trauma, have stopped playing Holi."

Twitter users criticised the matrimonial service for offending religious sensitivities and connecting an essential issue with a festivity. Social media users were incensed by the viral ad, with the hashtag #BoycottBharatMatrimony rising to the top of Twitter trends.

(Also Read: Meet Tapsi Upadhay, 21-year-old BTech pani puri wali who is on a mission to serve healthier street food)

"A message about Women’s Day could easily have been sent without linking it to Holi. But that wasn’t the goal. The goal was to vilify Holi. Stop using Hindu festivals for anti-Hindu propaganda. #BoycottBharatMatrimony," wrote a user.

“A specific , bigoted, advertisement..Remove the ad asap..Before ur site is finished....#boycottbharatmatrimony”, a post read on Twitter.

"It`s disappointing to see that you`re equating our festivals with harassment. Let`s celebrate diversity and respect each other`s culture and faith. Let`s spread love, not hate," wrote another.

"#BoycottBharatMatrimony Shame on @bharatmatrimony for using a Hindu festival like #Holi to run their social awareness agenda," another user tweeted.

Even as the video soon became viral and triggered a massive outcry, some also came in support of the ad.

"This is indeed very brave of @bharatmatrimony. Festivals cannot and should not be a traumatic experience. Respect and Consent is vital and what better than the #WomensDay to send this message out to all those men who abuse, harm and disrespect women," tweeted one user.

"Some people are very angry on this video. But thanks to @bharatmatrimony for raising this sensitive topic. Illiterate people can neither understand nor want to understand," tweeted another.

Swiggy, an online food delivery service, received criticism from internet users for a billboard advertisement promoting Instamart a day earlier.

The billboard features eggs and reads, "Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart."