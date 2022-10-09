PM Kisan Yojana 12th installment: Step-by-step guide to check name in the list

PM Kisan Yojana 12th installment: The government has made it mandatory for all beneficiaries to complete the eKYC.

The 12th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana will soon be released by the Central government. Under the scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to all farmers registered under the scheme. So far, 11 Instalments of PM Kisan Yojana have been released for the registered farmers. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The 11th instalment of Rs 2,000 was directly transferred to over 10 crore accounts on May 30, 2022. Since the PM Kisan benefits are disbursed at a gap of around every four months, it is expected that the beneficiaries will soon receive the upcoming instalment. The government has made it mandatory for all beneficiaries to complete the eKYC.

Here's how you can check you can check your name on the list. Check this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan Yojana - https://pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Find the option of 'Farmers Corner', available on the homepage.

Step 3: Within the Farmers Corner section, click on the Beneficiaries List option.

Step 4: Select State, District, Sub District, Block, and Village from the drop-down list.

Step 5: Click on 'Get Report'.

Step 6: The complete list of beneficiaries will appear, in which you can check your name.

Note: For any query or assistance, beneficiaries can visit the official website. They can also contact PM-Kisan Helpline No: 011-24300606,155261.

