PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: Big news ahead of Dussehra, beneficiaries to receive money on THIS date

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme 12th instalment is expected to be transferred to farmers' account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme 12th Installment| Photo: File

Several farmers in the country have been waiting for the 12th instalment under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme for a long time. The government has now announced that the allotted money (Rs 2000) will be transferred to the farmers' accounts. 

As per media reports, the 12th instalment of money is expected to be transferred to farmers' accounts on September 30. 
  
So far 11 installments of the PM Kishan Samman Nidhi Scheme have been transferred. The first installment for PM Kishan Samman Nidhi Scheme was transferred between April 1 and July 31. The second installment was transferred between August 1 and November 30. The third instalment is transferred between December 1 and March 31

PM Kishan Samman Nidhi Scheme: How to check 

  • Visit the official website-- pmkisan.gov.in
  • You have to click on the option of 'Beneficiary Status'
  • A new page will open here
  • Select any one option from your Aadhar number, bank account
  • You can check through these 2 numbers whether money will come in your account or not
  • Enter the number of either of these two, you have to click on 'Get Data'
  • The details of all the transactions.

