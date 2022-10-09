Shiv Sena symbol row: After EC freezes ‘bow and arrow’, what will be the new identity of Uddhav Thackeray faction?

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

After the Election Commission decided to freeze the iconic ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the Shiv Sena, both the Eknath Shinde faction and Uddhav Thackeray faction were left disgruntled, having to pick a new name and symbol for their respective groups.

As the Sena vs Sena fight in Maharashtra intensifies, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction is set to take one step forward and is exploring new options for a symbol to represent their group. They are currently choosing between two names for their faction, as per sources.

Sources suggest that the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena will either be called 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray' or 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray'. The primary choice for the Thackeray faction for a new symbol seems to be a Trishul (trident).

The two choices for their new symbol remain a trident or the rising sun, according to sources. They will have to give a list of three names and three symbols to the Election Commission, similar to the Shinde camp, after which the EC will allot a name and symbol to both.

The Election Commission on Saturday decided to freeze the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the Shiv Sena as the two factions remained at war with each other over who gets to use it. The iconic bow and arrow symbol is being used by the Sena since 1989, before which they used to resort to other symbols like cup and plate, sword and shield, and coconut tree.

Since the bow and arrow cannot be used by either of the camps, the polling body has given time to both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit their options to the EC. Both factions will be conducting a meeting at 7 pm today, as per sources.

The spat between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray deepened when the former led a rebellion against Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in the state, crumbling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

