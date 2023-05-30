PAN-Aadhaar linking: Pay Rs 1,000 fine if you fail to link by this date

PAN-Aadhaar linking

PAN-Aadhaar linking: The government has delayed the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline by three months, from March 31 to June 30, 2023. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced that as of July 1, 2023, all PAN cards that are not connected will be rendered useless.

As per the IT department, “In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions.”

What happens if you fail to link PAN-Aadhaar?

If citizens don’t link their PAN card with Aadhaar their PAN card will become inoperative, said the Income Tax department. According to the CBDT rule, “Rule 114AAA of the Income Tax rule provides that, if PAN of a person becomes inoperative, they will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote their PAN and shall be liable to the consequences under the act for such failure.”

How much is the penalty for linking PAN with Aadhaar card late?

Those who linked their PAN-Aadhaar card before March 31, 2023, did it for free but those who didn’t will have to pay Rs 1,000 fine. It will become inoperative if not done by June 30, 2023.

How to link PAN-Aadhaar card?

Go to the e-Filing portal's home page- https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and select Link Aadhaar. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number. Select Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax. To receive an OTP, enter your PAN, PAN confirmation, and mobile number. You will be routed to the e-Pay Tax page after your OTP has been verified. Pay the required fee and provide the necessary details.

After 30 days, the PAN may be made operational once more by notifying the proper official and paying a fee of Rs. 1,000.