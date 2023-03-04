Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

PAN-Aadhaar link news: These people are exempted from linking PAN with Aadhaar, check details

PAN-Aadhaar link steps: The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar has been set as March 31, 2023. From April 1, your PAN becomes inoperative if you don't link the two documents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

PAN-Aadhaar link news: These people are exempted from linking PAN with Aadhaar, check details
PAN-Aadhaar link news: These people are exempted from linking Aadhaar with PAN, check details (file photo)

PAN-Aadhaar link news: The deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar is March 31, 2023. If you don't link the two documents before the said date, then your Permanent Account Number (PAN) will become inoperative. 

The Centre has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN. Earlier, the government had extended the deadline to link the two documents several times, but this time, it is serious. Your PAN becomes inoperative from April 1 if you don't link it with your Aadhaar.

“It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative,” the I-T Department in the public advisory said.

But there are some exemptions to this mandatory rule. According to a notification issued by Finance Ministry in 2017, there are four categories that are exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking mandate. 

1. Residents of the north-eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

2. A non-resident as per the Income-tax Act of 1961

3. Of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year;

4. Not a citizen of India.

It is worth noting that the exemptions provided are subject to modifications depending on the latest government notifications.

READ | PAN-Aadhaar link, tax planning and other important financial tasks to complete before March 31 deadline

If you don't fall in the above category, then it is compulsory to link your PAN with your Aadhaar. To do so, check out the steps below:

  • Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
  • Click on ‘Link Aadhaar‘
  • Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number
  • Click on Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax.
  • Enter your PAN, Confirm PAN and any Mobile number to receive OTP
  • Post OTP verification, you will be redirected to e-Pay Tax page.
  • Click on Proceed on the Income Tax Tile.
  • Select AY (2023-24) and Type of Payment as Other Receipts (500) and Continue.
  • The applicable amount (Rs 1,000) will be pre-filled against Others and click Continue.
  • Submit the Aadhaar linking request on e-Filing portal.

Step 2: After 4-5 working days of making payment, visit the e-filing portal > Login > On the Dashboard, under the Link Aadhaar to PAN option, click on ;Link Aadhaar' or click on “Link Aadhar” in the personal details section

  • Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click on “Validate”.
  • You will see a pop-up message that “Your payments details are verified”. Click “Continue” on the pop-up message to submit Aadhaar link request.
  • Fill in the necessary details and click on the “Link Aadhaar” button
  • Enter the 6-digit OTP that you receive on the mobile number
  • Your request for linking of Aadhaar-PAN has been submitted successfully.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX to Tata Curvv, here are top 5 concept cars you shouldn't miss
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 623 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.