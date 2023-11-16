NPCI new guideline: Your UPI IDs will be deactivated soon if you haven't done this; know all details here

Your respective banks will send you a notification through email or message before deactivating your UPI ID.

National Payments Corporation of India has announced new guidelines that will deactivate your UPI IDs. All banks and third-party apps such as Google Pay, and PhonePe are going to block those UPI IDs in which no transaction has been done for over a year. After December 31st, NPCI will block those IDs from which no transaction was made in the last year.

The UPI ID and the linked cellphone number of inactive clients will be verified by all third-party apps and PSP banks in accordance with the new NPCI guideline. The IDs will be closed if no credit or debit has been made with your UPI ID. Customers won't be able to transact with these IDs starting in the new year.

NPCI has given banks and third-party apps until December 31 to identify these UPI IDs. Your respective banks will send you a notification through email or message before deactivating your UPI ID.

The NPCI hopes that these new regulations will prevent money from being transferred to the wrong person's account. In recent years, numerous cases of this type have surfaced.

People frequently switch mobile numbers without remembering to deactivate the UPI ID linked to the new phone. Someone else gains access to the number because it has been off for a few days. However, only the previous UPI ID remains tied to this number. The likelihood of an incorrect transaction increases significantly in such a scenario.