Now, apply for passport at nearest post office - Know how

If you are thinking of getting a passport, then there is no need to go to the Passport Seva Kendra now. To apply for passport, you can also go to your nearest post office.

In India, a passport is one of the most crucial documents for any Indian citizen as it is not only identity proof but also a crucial document for international travel. It enables the holder to travel abroad and serves as proof of being an Indian citizen in any foreign country.

India Post is now providing many facilities like passport registration and passport application in many post offices of the country. For this, you just have to go to the Common Service Center (CSC) counters of the post office.

Passport will be made in the post office

India Post has given information about this facility through a tweet, in which it has written, "Now it's easy to register and apply for a passport at your nearest post office CSC counter. To know more, visit the nearest post office."

Now it’s easy to register and apply for a passport at your nearest post office CSC counter. To know more, visit the nearest post office. #AapkaDostIndiaPost July 24, 2021

You can apply for a passport by visiting the nearest Passport Seva Center or Passport Seva Kendra already existing in many post offices. Till now, you had to go to Passport Seva Kendra to get passport, but now your work will be done at the nearest post office, where Passport Seva Kendra will be present.

How to apply

According to passportindia.gov.in, the Passport Service Center and the Post Office Passport Service Center are branches of the Passport Office, which provide front-end service of issuance of passport. These centers work from token to application for issuance of passport.

You will have to register and apply for passport online, and on receipt of the date, you will have to go to the post office of the Passport Seva Kendra with the hard copy of the receipt and other original documents. Here your documents will be verified, after which the information related to your passport will be given through SMS. This process takes about 15 days.