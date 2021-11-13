Need a PAN card for your kids? Here's how you can get it - Complete process here

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an essential document for making all sorts of financial transactions. The PAN card helps you open a bank account, buy a property or invest in any government financial tools. It is also widely accepted as an identity document in the country.

A PAN card is usually made after the age of 18 when a child reaches his/her legal age and would require a bank account or start a job in order to pay taxes. But, PAN cards can also be made for those below the age of 18 as well. The only thing is that here, the parents will have to apply for the PAN card on behalf of their kids.

Here's how you can apply for the PAN:

- Visit the official website of NSDL

- Fill in all the information required by the website by selecting the correct category including other important documents like proof of age of minor and photo of parents

- Remember, only parents can fir their kids

- Pay a fee of Rs 107 and submit the form

- You will receive a receipt number through which you can track your application

- The PAN card will reach you within 15 days of successful verification

Documents needed:

- Address and proof of identity of the parents of the minor

- Address and proof of identity of the applicant

- Guardian of the minor to submit any one of the documents like Aadhar Card, Ration Card, Passport, Driving License, Voter ID as proof of identity

- A copy of the Aadhaar card, post office passbook, property registration document or original residence certificate will have to be submitted for address proof.

Kids PAN card comes in handy if you want your child to be the nominee of your investment or if the investment is made in the name of the child.