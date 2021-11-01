LPG cylinder becomes costlier by Rs 266, check out price in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

In yet another price hike of LPG cylinder, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 266 on Monday (November 1). The increased price will come into effect from today onwards.

From today, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders in Delhi will be Rs 2000.50. The price was Rs 1734 earlier. The good news however is that the price of domestic LPG cylinders has remained same.

The price of 19 kg commercial cylinders in Mumbai is now Rs 1,950 as against its previous price of Rs 1,683. While in Kolkata and Chennai, a 19-kg commercial cylinder is priced at Rs 2,073.50 and Rs 2,133 respectively.

It may be recalled that on October 6, the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders was increased by Rs 15. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder is Rs 502.