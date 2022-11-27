LIC savings scheme: Invest Rs 150 in this policy and make your child owner of lakhs

Jeevan Tarun Policy: The nation's biggest and oldest provider of life insurance is LIC. It continues to develop numerous strategies for its investors. We are going to look into the LIC Jeevan Tarun policy, today.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India continually introduces new plans based on the needs and ages of its investors. You can get LIC's Jeevan Tarun policy if you want to protect the future of your child.

This plan, which provides life insurance savings and helps to secure the future of both the parents and the children, is non-linked, participating, and individual. You can set up a significant fund for things like your children's education and marriage by investing in this scheme.

Child must be at least 90 days old to invest in this scheme. This plan may also be purchased concurrently for a child up to the age of 12. The whole quantity of maturity is also received once the youngster reaches the age of 25.

In addition, the scheme has a 25-year maturity period, only 20 of which you will be required to pay the policy's premium.

You can purchase a plan under this policy for as little as Rs. 75,000 in minimum sum assured. There is no upper limit on how much you can invest.

Your annual premium will be Rs 54,000 if you make daily investments of Rs 150 and choose a sum assured of Rs 5 lakh. In this instance, after 23 years, the scheme purchased at the age of 12 will yield a return of Rs. 8.44 lakh.