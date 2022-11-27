Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Investment tips: Know things to avoid if you are planning to invest and save yourself from loss

Never commit these mistakes if you are planning to invest; doing so will cause your fund to decrease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:22 AM IST

Investment tips: Know things to avoid if you are planning to invest and save yourself from loss
Investment tips: Know things to avoid if you are planning to invest and save yourself from loss

Investment Planning: People are making investments for the future in the stock market, government schemes, and bank FDs, among other things. Numerous banks have raised their FD interest rates in response to rising inflation. People are gaining good returns on investment in insurance and pension plans alike at the same time.

You should stay away from these 10 types of errors if you plan to invest and wish to do it wisely in order to raise more money.

Don't set high goals:

It is common to see people set high goals or big targets for their investments and then borrow money or adjust their spending to reach those goals. According to experts, you shouldn't do this because it can have an impact on your home's budget.

Check credit score:

Although it is not required, it is a good idea to check your credit score if you have investments so you can get a loan in an emergency.

Using credit cards excessively is risky:

Even if you have paid off all of your credit card debt, investors shouldn't use too many credit cards. Additionally, using multiple credit cards might result in significant debt.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-personal-loan-check-out-these-5-banks-which-are-offering-lowest-rates-on-personal-loans-3005841

Pay timely:

If you are investing in the scheme for a specific period of time, you should make your payments on time to avoid incurring penalties.

Power of compound money:

Understand the arithmetic involved in the plan in which you are investing money so that you can compare it to others' schemes and benefit from higher earnings.

Include insurance plan:

Along with investing in any scheme, insurance should not be overlooked. Getting insurance is crucial because it protects your assets and can prevent your family from facing financial hardship in the event of an unfortunate event.

Don't only save for inflation:

Investors need to save for more reasons than just avoiding inflation. In addition to saving, you might consider setting up a solid fund to ensure that there will be no financial difficulties in the future.

Don't disregard the emergency fund:

Emergency funds act as a life preserver for you if you lose your employment.

Learn about the plan's drawbacks:

You should also be aware of the drawbacks of the investment strategy you are considering. Additionally, one should be aware of both its short- and long-term benefits and drawbacks.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.