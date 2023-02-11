LIC Dhan Varsha: Pay single premium, get bumper return in lakhs; know calculations, how much to pay, eligibility here

Purchasing insurance is a smart move to protect the family's future. One can choose from a variety of LIC policies and invest without worry or risk. You can invest in the LIC Dhan Varsha Plan no. 866 for just Rs 10 lakh and receive lakhs in return.

Death benefits in this policy

The "Sum Assured on Death" plus accrued Guaranteed Additions will be paid out if the life assured passes away during the policy term, after the date risk first began and prior to the date of maturity. According to the option selected by the policyholder, "Sum Assured on Death" will be as follows:

Option 1: 1.25 times the selected Basic Sum Assured's Tabular Premium

Option 2: 10 times the selected Basic Sum Assured's Tabular Premium.

Check calculations

The customer will receive the Sum Assured at 1.25 times the premium deposited if they choose the First Option. In the event that a person who paid a single premium of 10 lakh is unfortunate enough to pass away, the nominee will receive 12.5 lakhs in addition to the guaranteed additional bonus.

The client will receive 10 times the risk cover of the premium deposited if they choose the second option. If, for instance, a client had paid a single premium of Rs. 10 lakh, his nominee would receive Rs. 1 crore with a guaranteed bonus in the incident of an untimely death.

Return Calculator for Options 1 and 2

The sum assured is Rs 11,08,750 if a person aged 30 in option 1 paid a one-time premium of Rs 8,86,750 (inclusive of additional GST at Rs 9,26,654). At maturity, he will receive Rs 21,25,000 if he chooses a term insurance policy with a 15-year term. If the nominee is unfortunate enough to pass away in the first year, they will receive Rs. 11,83,438; if they pass away in the fifteenth year, they will receive Rs. 22,33,438.

The Basic Sum Assured and the Sum Assured on Death will be Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 79,87,000 respectively; if you select the second option and invest Rs 8,34,642.

Eligibility and Additional Restrictions:

1. For a 15-year policy, the minimum age at entry is 3 years (completed). For the policy 10 year-term, the minimum age at entry is 8 years (completed)

2. Option 1's Maximum Age at Entry is 60 years (nearer birthday) in Option 1 and in Option 2, 40 years (closer to birthday) for 10-year policy term whereas 35 years (closer to birthday) for a 15-year policy term

3. 18 years old is the minimum age of maturity (completed)

4. Maximum Maturity Age in Option 1 is 75 years (nearer birthday) and in Option 2 is 50 years.

5. Policy Term available for 10 and15 years

6. Premium payment method is single premium

7. Rs. 1,25,000 is the minimum basic sum assured.

8. No Limit on the Maximum Basic Sum Assured