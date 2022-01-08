Search icon
Know if your Aadhaar Card is real or fake – Here’s how

Aadhaar card is a unique number that gives identity to every citizen of India. It was first introduced in January 2009.

Jan 08, 2022

Aadhaar card has become a lot more than just an important document. It is not just an identity card or a proof of residency but is mandatory for a variety of purposes. The unique identity number is used to avail any government financial scheme, obtain a passport and driver’s license, open a bank account, file income tax returns. These days, it is a considered as a validated document to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Aadhaar card was first introduced in January 2009 as a one-of-its-kind identity number. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory authority entity established by the Indian government, is responsible for all matters related to Aadhaar. It collects data Aadhaar data and ensures a smooth system.

Aadhaar card is most beneficial for the beneficiaries of government initiatives. All ration card holders can receive perks and money with the help of this card. Since Aadhaar has many benefits, fraudsters often scam people to perform thefts.

Earlier, the UIDAI warned that not all 12-digit numbers are Aadhaar-based. Under such circumstances, it is crucial for everyone to know if their own Aadhaar card is real or fake. Fret not, you can check it directly from the comfort of your home.

Here’s how you can check the authenticity of your Aadhaar card -

  • Open the official UIDAI portal uidai.gov.in.
  • Select 'My Aadhaar'.
  • You will see a list of all related services, click on Verify an Aadhaar number.
  • Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and do the captcha verification.
  • Lastly, click on Proceed to Verify.
  • If you entered a valid mobile number, you will be redirected to a new page.
  • This message will contain information like age, gender and state along with an Aadhaar card number.
  • It will be specified here whether it was released earlier.

 

