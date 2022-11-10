Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Invest Rs 1500 monthly in THIS scheme to get benefits up to Rs 35 lakhs, know details

By contributing Rs. 1500 each month to this programme, you will eventually receive benefits in the range of 31 to 35 lakhs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

Invest Rs 1500 monthly in THIS scheme to get benefits up to Rs 35 lakhs, know details
Invest Rs 1500 monthly in THIS scheme to get benefits up to Rs 35 lakhs, know details
Every individual wants to have a quality life. However, it is difficult and an expensive endeavour that requires careful financial planning. Maintaining economic balance has become an important method not only in posh cities but also in graceless cities. Individuals look for a type of financial investment that can maximise profit and secure return. 
 
Here is a policy of the Post Office that will get you a lump sum money at the time of maturity. It is a social security scheme called Gram Suraksha Yojana. Let’s learn more about the scheme. (Also Read: UIDAI: Can NRIs apply for Aadhaar card? Step-by-step guide for NRI Aadhaar enrolment)
 
Every investment has a certain amount of risk. However, not everyone has the courage to take chances. One such choice where you can obtain good returns with less risk is this social security plan. By contributing Rs. 1500 each month to this programme, you will eventually receive benefits in the range of 31 to 35 lakhs.
 
Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Eligibility criteria
  • Entry age for this scheme is 19 years.
  • Investment up to the age of 55 years is permitted.
  • The minimum insurance amount should be Rs. 10,000 and the maximum will be Rs. 10 lakh.
  • Premium can be paid monthly, quarterly, half yearly or annually.
  • A loan against this policy can also be taken.
 
Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Return calculator
 
A person who invests at the age of 19 and purchases a policy for Rs. 10 lakh will pay a monthly premium of Rs. 1515 for 55 years, Rs. 1463 for 58 years, and Rs. 1411 for 60 years. A maturity benefit of Rs 31.60 lakh for a 55-year policy, Rs 33.40 lakh for a 58-year policy, and Rs 34.60 lakh for a 60-year policy will be given to the insurance buyer.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Nothing matters when we are together': IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen shares new pictures with husband
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.