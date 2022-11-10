Invest Rs 1500 monthly in THIS scheme to get benefits up to Rs 35 lakhs, know details

Every individual wants to have a quality life. However, it is difficult and an expensive endeavour that requires careful financial planning. Maintaining economic balance has become an important method not only in posh cities but also in graceless cities. Individuals look for a type of financial investment that can maximise profit and secure return.

Here is a policy of the Post Office that will get you a lump sum money at the time of maturity. It is a social security scheme called Gram Suraksha Yojana. Let's learn more about the scheme.

Every investment has a certain amount of risk. However, not everyone has the courage to take chances. One such choice where you can obtain good returns with less risk is this social security plan. By contributing Rs. 1500 each month to this programme, you will eventually receive benefits in the range of 31 to 35 lakhs.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Eligibility criteria

Entry age for this scheme is 19 years.

Investment up to the age of 55 years is permitted.

The minimum insurance amount should be Rs. 10,000 and the maximum will be Rs. 10 lakh.

Premium can be paid monthly, quarterly, half yearly or annually.

A loan against this policy can also be taken.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Return calculator

