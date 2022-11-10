UIDAI: Can NRIs apply for Aadhaar card? Step-by-step guide for NRI Aadhaar enrolment

Aadhaar card is one of the beneficial documents required to get benefits under various state-sponsored schemes. Many public and private authorities, including those who provide KYC services, also demand the card in order to provide those services. Whether or not an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) can apply for an Aadhaar card is an issue that gets addressed rather frequently.

UIDAI has confirmed that an NRI with a valid Indian passport can apply from any Aadhaar kendra.

URDAI has mentioned these steps for an NRI to follow to get Aadhaar card:

Visit your nearest Aadhaar Kendra Don’t forget to carry your valid Indian passport Fill your details in the enrollment form It is compulsory for NRIs to mention their email ID The declaration is slightly different for NRI enrollment. Read the following and sign it on your enrollment form Ask your operator to enrol you as NRI For identity proof, give the operator your passport After identity proof, complete the biometric process Make sure to verify all details on screen before submitting it to the operator A receipt or enrollment slip bearing your 14-digit enrollment ID and a date-and-time stamp should be saved.