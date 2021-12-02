Invest Rs 1 per day and get Rs 15 lakh with this scheme - Details inside

Today we are going to tell you about a safe, no-risk scheme of the Central government which will help you make a lot of money without much peril. Parents will also be able to save money for their dear daughters' wedding if they invest in this scheme and will also be able to save money on taxes.

You will be surprised to know that by investing Re 1 each day you can earn lakhs of rupees.

What is Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana? All you need to know

The central government's small savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) was created under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme. Sukanya boasts of having the best interest rate in all small savings schemes. You can start your account with just Rs 250 which means that you can benefit from the scheme by only saving 1 rupee per day.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Interest rate of 7.6%

Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, you are given an interest rate of 7.6%, in the form of a tax exemption. Interestingly, after the age of 8 is crossed, close to half the money can also be removed for expenses related to your daughter's higher education.

Steps to open the account

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will permit you to open an account from any recognised post office or commercial branch. The account can be started by making a minimum deposit of Rs 250, after the birth of the girl child and before she turns 10.

Notably, a girl child can continue to run the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account till she reaches the age of 21 or until she gets married.