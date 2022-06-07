No change in luggage policy: Indian Railways clarifies amid confusion over baggage charges

File photo

Indian Railways has clarified that there is no change in their luggage policy and the existing policy is enforced for more than 10 years.

This comes after several reports stated that Railways is planning to charge for extra baggage.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “News item covered on some social media/digital news platforms that the luggage policy of railways has recently been changed, is incorrect. It is hereby clarified that no change has been made in the recent past and the existing luggage policy is enforced for more than 10 years.”

It is hereby clarified that no change has been made in the recent past and the existing luggage policy is enforced for more than 10 years. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 6, 2022

Why there has been confusion over luggage rules?

The confusion started after the Ministry of Railways on May 29 tweeted that if passengers have excess baggage, then they would go to the parcel office and book the luggage.

“Too much luggage leads to the joy of train ride being halved. Do not carry excess luggage while travelling by train. In case you have excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage,” it said.

अगर सामान होगा ज्यादा, तो सफर का आनंद होगा आधा



अधिक सामान ले कर रेल यात्रा ना करें सामान अधिक होने पर पार्सल कार्यालय जा कर लगेज बुक कराएं pic.twitter.com/gUuishbqr5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 29, 2022

Now Railways has come up with a clarification that “no change has been made in the recent past and the existing luggage policy is enforced for more than 10 years.”

What are luggage rules?

According to the rules of Indian Railways, the passengers can carry heavy luggage from 40 kg to 70 kg in the train compartment with them depending on the class they are travelling in.

Passengers can carry a weight of up to 40 kg in the sleeper class. In AC coaches, the upper limit is 50 kilograms.

In first class AC, maximum baggage passengers can take up to 70 kg in the coach with them.